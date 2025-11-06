Watch CBS News
Local News

Bull moose apparently stomps woman in Colorado foothills, causes head and back injuries

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
Read Full Bio
Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Signs have been posted in one part of the foothills in western Boulder County that warn of an aggressive moose after a woman apparently got stomped on by a bull moose. Colorado Parks and Wildlife said they are investigating the reported attack, which happened on Wednesday afternoon west of the town of Jamestown.

moose.jpg
Gregory B Balvin/Getty Images

That victim was taken to the hospital after the moose injured her head and her back.

Colorado officials say the woman was walking a dog off-leash at the time, and that a majority of moose attacks involve dogs. Moose often view dogs as predators.

Wildlife officials advise people to always have dogs on a leash.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue