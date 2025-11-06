Bull moose apparently stomps woman in Colorado foothills, causes head and back injuries
Signs have been posted in one part of the foothills in western Boulder County that warn of an aggressive moose after a woman apparently got stomped on by a bull moose. Colorado Parks and Wildlife said they are investigating the reported attack, which happened on Wednesday afternoon west of the town of Jamestown.
That victim was taken to the hospital after the moose injured her head and her back.
Colorado officials say the woman was walking a dog off-leash at the time, and that a majority of moose attacks involve dogs. Moose often view dogs as predators.
Wildlife officials advise people to always have dogs on a leash.