Moose force relocation of ski race

A nordic ski race which runs between two mountain communities has been moved entirely into one town to avoid a number of moose now occupying an area of the race route.

The Owl Creek Chase is still scheduled for a mass start at 9 a.m. Sunday. But the race will take place entirely in Aspen.

The new 13-kilometer course will run on nordic trails near Aspen Middle School and Moore Open Space, per event organizers.

The race is annually run from Snowmass to Aspen in a 20.3-kilometer enduro format.

The new course map for Sunday's Owl Creek Chase nordic ski race in Aspen. Owl Creek Chase

The unspecified number of moose are apparently camping out in the Buttermilk community about a mile northwest of Aspen.

"There is not a route from Snowmass to Aspen that doesn't cross Buttermilk, where the moose are residing, therefore we are moving the race completely," organizers stated on the race's website. "We have decided that instead of having the race potentially cancelled due to moose activity on the morning of, we would plan ahead and reroute the course in advance."

Calving season in late spring is commonly regarding as the worst season for human-moose encounters. But engagements can happen at any time of year with the leggy ungulates. Moose have seriously injured people and killed pets, per Colorado Parks and Wildlife. When aggressive, moose pin their ears back and strike out with their front legs.

An undated photo of the start of the Owl Creek Chase. Owl Creek Chase/Facebook

