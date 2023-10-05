Flames shoot from Montclair Motel in Fort Collins

Flames shoot from Montclair Motel in Fort Collins

Firefighters rushed to put out a fire at the Montclair Motel in Fort Collins on Wednesday night. Crews were called to the motel located in the 1400 block of College Avenue about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday.

When crews arrived, flames were shooting from the windows and doors of some units of the motel.

One person was rushed to the hospital but crews told CBS News Colorado that no one was injured in the fire. What caused the fire is being investigated.

Poudre Fire Authority is working with Fort Collins city services to return residents to habitable units.