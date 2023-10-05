Watch CBS News
Local News

Flames shoot from Montclair Motel in Fort Collins

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Flames shoot from Montclair Motel in Fort Collins
Flames shoot from Montclair Motel in Fort Collins 00:54

Firefighters rushed to put out a fire at the Montclair Motel in Fort Collins on Wednesday night. Crews were called to the motel located in the 1400 block of College Avenue about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday. 

montclair-motel-fort-collins-credit-poudre-fire.jpg
Flames shoot from the Montclair Motel in Fort Collins.  Poudre Fire Authority

When crews arrived, flames were shooting from the windows and doors of some units of the motel. 

One person was rushed to the hospital but crews told CBS News Colorado that no one was injured in the fire. What caused the fire is being investigated. 

poudre-fire5.jpg
  Flames shoot from the Montclair Motel in Fort Collins.  Poudre Fire Authority

Poudre Fire Authority is working with Fort Collins city services to return residents to habitable units. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on October 5, 2023 / 10:22 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.