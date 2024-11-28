Monopoly Lifesized brings immersive gaming experience to Denver Center for Performing Arts

For the first time Monopoly, one of the most popular board games ever created, is now being played on a life-sized scale. "Monopoly Lifesized: Travel Edition" is the Denver Center for the Performing Arts' latest immersive experience.

The 70-minute experience is currently showing on South Broadway in Denver through early February 2025.

This version of Monopoly can be played by more than 20 people at a time. Groups are broken down into teams and placed into a life-sized version of the game board. However, to win the game users must make their way through a series of miniature escape rooms.

If successfully completed, those playing can "purchase" different experiences throughout the board and gain both property and Monopoly money.

There are all the traditional stops along the game, including a jail cell that challenges teams to find their way out in a timely manner.

There are also challenges like a room where players have to try and steal an expensive piece of art. However, lasers are serving as security for the art piece. One person is tasked with wearing sunglasses, making it difficult to see the lasers, therefore forcing the teammates to help audibly guide them to the art.

Other rooms include having to decipher Morse code, reconnect electrical lines, build a water pipeline, and even a money chamber where players have to try and catch as much cash as they can while it blows all around them.

The experience lasts 70 minutes and is most enjoyed by players ages eight and older.