Crews searching for body of missing paddleboarder in Northern Colorado

By
Christa Swanson
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
What began as a search and rescue mission in Northern Colorado is now a recovery operation after a paddleboarder went missing Sunday.

According to the Poudre Fire Authority, the person went missing after falling off their paddleboard at Satanka Cove at the Horsetooth Reservoir. The paddleboarder was reportedly not wearing a personal flotation device when they fell into the water.

Poudre Fire Authority

Sunday evening, the sheriff's office announced the search and rescue operation is now a recovery operation, as they believe the paddleboarder may be deceased.

Authorities are continuing to search the area with drones, boats and sonar in order to locate the paddleboarder. Larimer County Rangers, Larimer County deputies and EMS personnel are assisting PFA in the search.

Officials said the cove and the surrounding area remain closed while recovery efforts continue.

The sheriff's office added that the county coroner will release the paddleboarder's identity and cause of death at a later time.

