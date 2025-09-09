Body found in Horsetooth Reservoir, Northern Colorado authorities say they believe it is a missing paddleboarder

Body apparently of missing paddleboarder found in Horsetooth Reservoir

A body was recovered on Monday at Horsetooth Reservoir near Fort Collins. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office believes it is a missing paddleboarder.

That paddleboarder was reported missing on Sunday. Their identity has not been released.

Crews responded to the lake at that time but couldn't find anyone. The discovery of the body was made late in the day on Monday.

The sheriff's office says they were told that person was not wearing a life jacket.