New Jersey man who sued police detective in Colorado awarded $24 million: "I felt vindicated"

A jury in Colorado's Douglas County on Monday awarded a New Jersey man $24 million after he sued a Parker police detective for malicious prosecution and false arrest.

The day after the massive verdict, 62-year-old Robert Dial gave an exclusive interview to CBS Colorado, saying the case was ultimately about accountability.

"This is about doing the right thing and holding people accountable who don't do the right thing," Dial said. "In this case a person was held accountable who did not do the right thing."

The award appears to be the largest police misconduct jury verdict or settlement in Colorado history.

"I thought it was important to stand up and ask for accountability and indeed what I thought were illegal actions," Dial said.

The case stemmed from the February 2022 arrest of Dial's son, Cameron Dial, who called his father after shooting his two roommates at their Parker apartment. One victim died, while the second survived. Robert Dial said he immediately told his son to provide medical assistance, call 911, and cooperate with authorities. He also quickly hired an attorney for his son.



Robert Dial Robert Dial

Dial said that decision appeared to anger the lead investigator, Parker detective Shannon Brukbacher. Brukbacher later authored an arrest warrant charging Robert Dial with tampering with evidence and accessory to a crime. In the arrest affidavit, the detective relied in part on a witness whose account repeatedly changed, writing that Robert Dial had "advised or encouraged" his son "to hide the gun."



Dial said that accusation was false.

"I never said anything along those lines or even close to those lines," Dial said.

In fact, when Parker police arrived at the apartment, officers immediately located the handgun.

Several months later, when Dial flew to Denver, Brukbacher met him at the airport, had him handcuffed as he stepped off the plane, and booked into jail.

"I think that was done to intimidate me," Dial said. "I think they were trying to coerce me into talking with them about the case."

Prosecutors in the 18th Judicial District eventually dismissed the charges against Dial. But he said the arrest had already damaged his career, forcing him to retire from his investment management job and making it impossible to find comparable work.

In 2024, Dial sued Brukbacher for false arrest and malicious prosecution, leading to Monday's verdict.

"Everyone could see the injustice of this," said David Maxted, one of Dial's attorneys. "The detective knew of the injustice of this and did it anyway."

Another attorney on the case, Kate Stimson, pointed to the airport arrest as evidence of malice.

"She (Detective Brukbacher) showed up at DIA, pulled him off the airplane, cuffed him on the jetbridge and put him in a police car," Stimson said. "That showed her malice more than anything."

Andy Anderson, communications manager for the Town of Parker, said the town disagrees with the verdict and is reviewing its legal options. The town is responsible for paying the settlement.

"Staff is thoroughly reviewing the trial and verdict to evaluate all available options, including the potential for an appeal," Anderson said.

Tom Mustin, spokesperson for the 23rd Judicial District, said Brukbacher is listed as a witness in 40 open cases and 426 previous cases. He said prosecutors "have begun the process of disclosing the verdict in cases where former Detective Shannon Brukbacher has been endorsed as a witness."

Brukbacher retired from the Parker Police Department in 2024, shortly after Dial filed his lawsuit. At the time, the department praised her as an "advocate for justice."

Cameron Dial, who initially faced murder and numerous other charges, later accepted a plea agreement , pleading guilty to manslaughter charges. He is now serving a nine-year sentence in the Colorado Department of Corrections.