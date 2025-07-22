Mile Long Table invites all to a shared meal in Denver this Saturday morning at the Auraria Campus

Mile Long Table invites all to a shared meal this Saturday in Denver

This Saturday, Denver aims to host the longest shared meal in America.

A table measuring 5,280 feet, seating just as many people, will be set at the Auraria Campus.

Starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, people from all walks of life will eat together at the event designed to promote understanding and to increase everyone's sense of belonging.

It costs just $5.28 for the family style meal, but free meals are available and donations are accepted.

"Lots of ways to play, you can get a general admission ticket, you can sign up as a co-host -- a cohost invites people from your world, or a super host which is a company or organization, invites other people, or you can just show up at Auraria campus -- we'll have a seat for you," said Tim Jones, Founder of Longer Tables and Mile Long Table.

Mile Long Table will also feature music, art and surprises. And there is special meaning in everything on the menu.

"We have ancient grains that will reflect the Indigenous and pinto beans will reflect the Chicano heritage of the Aurarians that lived there. So we're really excited," added Jones. "And grilled chicken, fire smoked chicken. It's gonna be make-your-own meal, family-style at the table."

Get tickets at https://www.milelongtable.org/