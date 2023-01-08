Watch CBS News
Local News

Mild start to the week

By Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

Mild weather to start the week
Mild weather to start the week 02:18

Today will be slightly warmer compared to Saturday in the mid to upper 40s in the Metro area with a mix of sun and clouds.  

co-today-highs.png
CBS

If you are heading to the Broncos game the weather will be mild with partly sunny skies. We should be in the mid 40s for kickoff, but by the end of the fourth quarter temperatures will drop into the 30s so you'll want to take an extra layer with you. 

broncos.png
CBS

Tonight we could see light snow in the northern and central mountains.  Less than an inch of accumulation is expected. 

co-tonight-lows.png
CBS

We begin the workweek with sunshine across the Front Range. High temperatures make it back to the upper 40s and then on Tuesday the mild weather continues and we should reach into the low 50s, keeping Denver a few degrees above average.

co-tomorrow-highs.png
CBS

On Tuesday, a quick moving storm will bring snow to the mountains. Late in the day Wednesday there is a chance for a rain/snow mix for the Denver metro area. 

extended-am.png
CBS
Callie Zanandrie
callie-zanandrie.jpg

Callie Zanandrie works on air and behind the scenes in the First Alert Weather Center for CBS News Colorado and also reports from the First Alert Weather Tracker. Read her bio & send her an email.

First published on January 8, 2023 / 8:25 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.