Mild start to the week

Today will be slightly warmer compared to Saturday in the mid to upper 40s in the Metro area with a mix of sun and clouds.

If you are heading to the Broncos game the weather will be mild with partly sunny skies. We should be in the mid 40s for kickoff, but by the end of the fourth quarter temperatures will drop into the 30s so you'll want to take an extra layer with you.

Tonight we could see light snow in the northern and central mountains. Less than an inch of accumulation is expected.

We begin the workweek with sunshine across the Front Range. High temperatures make it back to the upper 40s and then on Tuesday the mild weather continues and we should reach into the low 50s, keeping Denver a few degrees above average.

On Tuesday, a quick moving storm will bring snow to the mountains. Late in the day Wednesday there is a chance for a rain/snow mix for the Denver metro area.

