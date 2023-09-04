Mild Labor Day before cold front brings wind and cool down

Lovely Labor Day with clouds and gusty wind late in the day before cold front

Happy Labor Day! We have a pleasant holiday to kick off the week. There is a cold front tracking across northern Colorado though as the day goes on that will be cooling things down heading into Tuesday.

Before the Tuesday chance skies across the Denver metro area will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s around the Front Range and eastern plains.

With the 90 to 100 degree heat in the east and southeastern part of the state there is a higher fire danger for Labor Day. A Red Flag Warning for some of those spots from Pueblo to Trinidad over to Springfield and Burlington down thru Kit Carson from noon to 8pm for the threat of rapid fire spread.

There will be a few isolated thunderstorms and showers over northern Colorado mainly along and north of I-70.

By late afternoon the front will be closer to the Front Range this will increase the clouds and get some gusty winds going. Chances for thunderstorms are low but, we may see a few from Greeley and Fort Collins up into the northeastern plains.

Tuesday will be mostly dry across the state with cooler temperature statewide.

By mid-week high temps should start to warm a bit with mostly sunny skies across Colorado thru Friday.

