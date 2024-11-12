Watch CBS News
Denver Broncos assistant head coach Mike Westhoff dealing with health issues, steps away from team, according to NFL

By Jesse Sarles

Mike Westhoff, the assistant head coach of the Denver Broncos, will be stepping away from the team to deal with health issues. That's according to NFL Media.

NFL: DEC 03 Broncos at Texans
Denver Broncos assistant head coach Mike Westhoff yells as players in the fourth quarter during the football game between Denver Broncos and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 3, 2023 in Houston, Texas. Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Westhoff, 76, recently experienced vision problems and after undergoing testing he decided to focus on his health and temporarily put the brakes on his lengthy coaching career.

The Broncos hired Westhoff in February 2023. His previous NFL assistant coaching stops were with the Saints, Jets and Dolphins. He also coached for several college programs.

