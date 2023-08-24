Watch CBS News
Mike McGlinchey back at Broncos practice after knee sprain

Mike McGlinchey returned to practice for the Broncos this week for the first time since Aug. 8, when he suffered a knee sprain during a pass blocking drill.

Denver Broncos 2023 training camp
Mike McGlinchey speaks with the media during the Denver Broncos training camp on Aug. 2. RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

McGlinchey, an offseason free agent acquisition who played for the San Francisco 49ers, was the centerpiece of the Broncos' efforts to shore up their offensive line.

"It was good to have him back out there," Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton said on Wednesday.

"You feel his presence in the huddle from a leadership perspective. I know that we're better when he's out there."

