Mike McGlinchey back at Broncos practice after knee sprain
Mike McGlinchey returned to practice for the Broncos this week for the first time since Aug. 8, when he suffered a knee sprain during a pass blocking drill.
McGlinchey, an offseason free agent acquisition who played for the San Francisco 49ers, was the centerpiece of the Broncos' efforts to shore up their offensive line.
"It was good to have him back out there," Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton said on Wednesday.
"You feel his presence in the huddle from a leadership perspective. I know that we're better when he's out there."
