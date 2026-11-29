Despite the Aurora City Council passing a temporary pause on data center construction in the Colorado city, one may be coming to 56th Avenue and E-470. And would-be nearby neighbors say the timing of the application to the city is suspicious.

Members of Join Unite, a nonprofit formed by neighbors to fight the construction of the Trident data center in their northeast Aurora neighborhood, say Monday was the day they had been fighting for.

"We were so excited to hear that Vantage had decided to move, which was wonderful," said Tara Miller, referring to the company that was planning to build the Trident data center. "And we were also excited that a moratorium was being passed."

A sign reading NO DATA CENTERS is seen in Aurora. CBS

"It took the stress off us," said Dan Bergander.

But that relief wouldn't last long, because just days later they learned that Microsoft had submitted an application for an approximately 385,000-square-foot data center once again in their neighborhood. This time it is near E-470.

Documents publicly available on the City of Aurora website show the original application was submitted in October and then revised on Nov. 20.

The application was accepted and, according to a letter from the city, the processing start date for the review cycle was Monday, Nov. 23, 2026. That's hours before Aurora City Council voted to temporarily pause data center construction.

Microsoft owns the land where the data center will be built. In October they submitted a subdivision plat.

The neighbors of Join Unite say they want transparency into the review process.

"We need a Reader's Digest version of their site plan. So really what they're going to do, what they're planning stages are, if they plan to expand. Is this just the first building of five buildings? And so we need that level of commitment from the zoning committee that leads to see what's going on," said Bergander.

And they think the state should step in to help regulate data centers.

"Because this patchwork approach -- city by city, plot of land by plot of land -- is not working," said Miller.

CBS Colorado reached out to Microsoft for their response. Microsoft said that they would get back to CBS Colorado, but that response so far hasn't arrived.