The largest data centers in the U.S. collectively consume roughly as much energy as some individual states and even some countries, according to new research from Harvard University.

Researchers found that so-called hyperscale data centers, which occupy as much space as several football fields, consumed 82 terawatt-hours of electricity, or 1.8% of all U.S. electricity, between 2024 and 2025. That's roughly the equivalent of what a state like Missouri uses or a nation like Denmark.

Their total carbon emissions were approximately 26 metric tons of carbon dioxide.

Harvard scientist Gianluca Guidi, the lead author of the paper published in Nature Sustainability this week, told CBS News that it took two years to analyze the electricity use and carbon dioxide emissions of 403 hyperscale data centers between May 2024 and April 2025. He added that their estimated energy consumption is likely understated, given the swift pace of the AI buildout across the U.S.

"The data stops in April 2025, which in AI time is basically ancient history," Guidi said. There are now more than double that number of large-scale facilities operating in the U.S., with an additional 2,000 planned or under development.

"The industry is growing faster than anyone can track it," Guidi added.

The study highlights AI's dependence on data centers as well as their outsized impact on the environment. Guidi explained why the facilities are such heavy electricity users.

"Every email you send, every photo you post, every show you stream, every question you ask of any generative AI software goes through a building like this," he said of the windowless facilities housing tens of thousands of computers that run around the clock.

The machines generate a lot of heat and require constant cooling. "So it's basically a factory that never sleeps," Guidi said.

While he's excited about AI's capabilities and considers himself an industry proponent, Guidi called for more consideration of when and how facilities are built.

"The evidence shouldn't show up after the buildings do, and neither should the public's voice," he said. "There are better ways to build this, maybe that cost more, maybe they take longer. So we have to ask ourselves: Are we confusing what's possible or what's profitable with what's actually good for society?"

He issued a challenge to hyperscalers.

"We've proven we can build AI really fast. Now, let's prove that we can build it right," he said.

Negotiators at the United Nations COP31 climate talks in Turkey earlier this week launched a voluntary pledge calling on companies and governments to power AI with cleaner energy.

"We cannot ask people to accept higher bills, more planet-heating pollution and deeper inequality today in exchange for promises of a better tomorrow," United Nations climate chief Simon Stiell said Monday during the pledge's launch. "Claims about future emissions savings cannot excuse rising pollution now, making climate disasters even worse."

So far, the pledge has failed to attract signatures from the U.S. tech companies that are driving the AI buildout.