Aurora community members advocating for an end to data centers saw major wins during Monday night's Aurora City Council meeting, with the passage of a partial temporary moratorium and the cancellation of plans for one controversial facility.

It was another Aurora City Council meeting where data centers took center stage.

"We all need clean water to drink, we all need clean air to breathe, how can AI possibly be more important than that? It isn't," one community member said during public comment.

"Trident mega data center must not be built in our neighborhood," another community member said.

But as passionate neighbors spoke, a major announcement came.

"Trident just announced they have abandoned the site next to your neighborhood for the data center," said Peter Schulte, city attorney for Aurora.

Cheers erupted from an audience full of neighbors there to speak out against the Trident data center.

A City of Aurora spokesperson told CBS Colorado, "Neither City Manager Jason Batchelor, City Attorney Pete Schulte nor other members of the city team were aware of that news until it was reported by various outlets near the start of the meeting."

"I'm just grateful that the nightmare is over with and that you prevailed, congratulations," Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman said.

"Wow, what an announcement, you know," one community member said during public comment, ripping up their printed speech to cheers and laughs from the audience.

But many neighbors still want to see a full data center moratorium.

"A moratorium gives us all time to reflect, research and hear from those impacted," one community member said at the meeting.

Council took a step in that direction, unanimously passing a moratorium on data centers located west and south of the intersection of I-70 and Powhaton Road, covering much of the city. Only a few attendees spoke against that moratorium.

One community member responded to the news, saying, "We ask you to consider the full impact of this decision, including the working families whose livelihoods depend on these opportunities."

Councilmembers attribute the moratorium passing and Trident data center reversal to the community members who spoke out.

"These people right here are proof that you can make a difference if you use your voice," said Aurora Councilmember Amy Wiles.

"Thank you for everyone who voted for this. We have a long road to go, but thank you," one community member said during public comment.

That moratorium on new data centers in the south and west parts of Aurora goes into effect immediately and will last through September 2027, or until city council takes further action.

Monday night, the council also discussed a proposed ordinance to prohibit future sales tax incentives for data centers.