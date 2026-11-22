Aurora residents who have been pushing for restrictions on new data centers are hopeful as a new moratorium is scheduled to be introduced to the city council.

Michael and Linda Trimble know what it's like to live next to a data center. They used to live in Loudoun County, Virginia, which has the world's largest concentration of data centers. In fact, one was right across the street from their home, which they found problematic.

Michael and Linda Trimble

"It was like they really did not think about the community where they were building the data centers," said Linda Trimble.

"It was noisy. It was warmer. It took up a lot of space. They tried to put trees between to block off some of the noise, but it really didn't work," said Michael Trimble.

They moved to Aurora to retire and get away from it, but a few months ago they learned that a new data center will be built nearby.

"This is a big déjà vu for us," said Michael Trimble. "Here we are again, another data center."

CBS

They learned the Trident data center will be built in their neighborhood in northeast Aurora. The couple is worried because Michael Trimble's health is now once again in jeopardy. He got pulmonary fibrosis after decades of working at Rocky Flats and says that a nearby data center can cause dangerous complications for him.

"The particulate matter in the air is going to cause me problems, hospitalization and a higher mortality rate," he explained.

The Trimbles' neighbor Shane O'Neil also has experience with data centers.

"I was a data center manager, and those things generate a lot of noise," said O'Neil.

He says he's worried about Michael Trimble and his other neighbors.

CBS

"We have a huge, heavy, heavy presence of veterans in this community, and a little bit of noise like that, it's going to set them off," said O'Neil.

That's why they are hoping Aurora City Council does something to protect them. The council has considered moratoriums recently and voted them down. The Trimbles and O'Neil say they felt betrayed by that decision.

"Corruption. Pure. Plain and simple," O'Neil said.

"It's all about money. It's about making people richer," said Michael Trimble.

CBS

Now another moratorium is going to be introduced at Monday's city council meeting. This one would last until September 2027 and would prevent new data center construction west and south of the intersection of the proposed Aerotropolis Parkway and I-70.

Council member Curtis Gardner, who has been against a moratorium, posted on Facebook that this time he is on board and thinks they have the votes to pass it. O'Neil and the Trimbles are hoping he is right

"I hope the people on the city council have clear heads and realize that there are people here," said O'Neil.

That city council meeting will be held on Nov. 23 at 6 p.m. at the Aurora Municipal Center.