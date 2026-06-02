Denver Public Schools seeks $2.6 million to create micro grid at Abraham Lincoln High School

Denver Public Schools' sustainability department is working on creating a micro grid at one of its schools. It would kick in during a power outage and help the district save money -- but they need approval from city council to fund it.

"As a district, we're always trying to look at how we can reduce our energy costs and put more of that money towards academics and towards students," said Tom Wildman, DPS's Director of Sustainability.



Abraham Lincoln High School CBS

Last year, Abraham Lincoln High School had a solar carport built in its parking lot. The panels allow them to donate excess energy to dozens of income-qualified families in the community.

"What we're going to do is actually install a large-scale battery, so that the solar panels can charge the battery," said Wildman.

Now, DPS, in partnership with the city's Office of Climate Action, is asking city council to approve a grant with the Colorado Department of Local Affairs for more than $2.6 million to fund the energy storage system.

"During those times when energy is more expensive, we can just run off the battery, go off the grid, that saves us a significant amount of money."

CBS Colorado's Chierstin Roth interviews Denver Public Schools Director of Sustainability Tom Wildman. CBS

That's just one of the benefits of one the city's first large-scale battery projects, according to Wildman.

"If there's a power outage, we'll have a battery that's been charged by our solar panels. We can just take the school off the grid and just keep it running as usual."

CBS

Although the project is still in its beginning phase, the district is excited about what this could mean for the community and the future of clean energy within its schools.

"It's a really important step in future proofing our buildings and making them more grid resilient."

On Monday, Denver City Council made a formal introduction of the resolution to approve the grant funding. They'll now discuss it before a final vote. Wildman says the entire process to get the micro grid up and running will take a couple of years.