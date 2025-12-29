Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado man accused of lighting several fires in Aurora charged with 16 counts of arson

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
Read Full Bio
Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

A Colorado district attorney's office announced on Monday that a 30-year-old man who is suspected of lighting a series of fires is formally being charged with 16 arson charges. The charges against Michael Anthony Lopez are all felonies.

The fires were allegedly set earlier this month in Aurora near East 16th Avenue and North Norfolk Street.

Lopez made an appearance in Adams County Court on Monday.

michael-anthony-lopez-04191995-copy.jpg
Michael Anthony Lopez  Aurora Police

Investigators say Lopez lit numerous things on fire, including the outsides and insides of apartment buildings, cars, portable toilets and brush. One or more of the fires temporarily displaced some apartment residents, and one disturbed resident told CBS Colorado "he was playing with our lives."

Aurora Fire Rescue crews responded the fires and were able to keep the damage to a minimum. In one case, a resident put out flames with a fire extinguisher before firefighters got there.

Before Lopez was arrested, some Aurora residents who were disturbed by the string of fires opted to sleep in their cars in hopes of spotting the arsonist and leading law enforcement to him.

No one was injured in any of the fires.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue