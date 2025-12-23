Aurora arson suspect arrested after series of fires

A man is in custody after investigators say he set a string of fires over the past week in a residential area near East 16th Avenue and North Norfolk Street in Aurora.

Michael Anthony Lopez, 30, was arrested Tuesday on multiple arson charges, including second and fourth-degree arson.

Investigators say the fires targeted a wide range of property, including vegetation, portable toilets, vehicles, and both the exterior and interior of apartment buildings. Aurora Fire Rescue responded repeatedly over the last week, limiting damage while officers canvassed the neighborhood and gathered evidence.

Michael Anthony Lopez Aurora Police

Neighbors say the fear of another attack kept them up at night.

Dionne Brame said she was not home when one of the fires broke out behind her house.

"I really thought, like, 'Did I leave something on?'" Brame said. "I wasn't sure what was exactly happening."

By the time she returned, the flames were out, but the damage was extensive. The back of the house was charred, plastic had melted, and power had been cut for safety reasons. Brame says her family has been displaced since the fire last Thursday and is still waiting on inspections and permits before they can return.

What shook her most was realizing how much worse it could have been. A propane tank was still attached to a grill near where the fire burned.

"When I started really thinking about it, I was almost in tears," Brame said. "I thought about not only my daughter, but everybody in our area."

As more fires popped up nearby, including portable toilets and other units, Brame said it became clear someone was intentionally setting them.

"Then my neighbor told me a couple of other things had been set on fire," she said. "That's when I was like, 'Oh, there's somebody around here setting fires.'"

Another resident, Inocencio Molina, said he witnessed one of the earlier fires firsthand.

"I ran out here and saw what was going on," Molina said. Fearing an explosion, he grabbed a fire extinguisher and moved a gas tank away from the flames before firefighters arrived.

After the fires continued, Molina said neighbors grew increasingly anxious, worried about children, families, and the possibility of a larger blaze.

"A lot of people up here were upset," he said. "He was playing with our lives."

Molina said some neighbors were so on edge they slept in their cars overnight, hoping to spot whoever was responsible. He's told that the suspect was arrested while allegedly trying to set yet another fire elsewhere in Aurora.

Officials credit close coordination between fire crews, investigators, and police officers for the quick arrest.

"This case highlights how critical teamwork is when protecting our community," said Allen Robnett, deputy chief of community risk reduction for Aurora Fire Rescue. "Our firefighters and investigators worked hand in hand with Aurora Police from the initial response through the investigation. That collaboration allowed us to quickly address the fires, identify a suspect, and take action to keep our neighborhoods safe."

Lopez is being held at the Aurora Municipal Detention Center on a $50,000 bond pending his first appearance in Adams District Court. Formal charges are expected from the Adams District Attorney's Office. No injuries were reported in any of the fires.

Authorities say the investigation remains active.