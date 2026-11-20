There's been a possible break in the case of a hit-and-run death involving a beloved 67-year-old Colorado man.

Michael Longfellow CBS

Michael Longfellow was walking along Highway 74 in Evergreen in March when he was struck by a vehicle as he began to cross the road and died at the scene. Longfellow had developmental disabilities and many members of the foothills community regularly gave him rides in their cars.

Colorado State Patrol is now recommending that the Jefferson County District Attorney file charges against a suspect. Those charges include a felony charge of failure to remain at the scene of a crash and a misdemeanor charge of failure to notify police of an accident.

That suspect's identity has so far not been revealed.