Investigators identify person of interest in fatal hit and run involving Evergreen, Colorado man

Over a week after a Colorado man with intellectual disabilities was killed in a hit-and-run crash, investigators believe they have identified a person connected to the case.

Sixty-seven-year-old Evergreen resident Michael Longfellow was often seen by friends and neighbors walking along Highway 74 on his way to Walmart, McDonald's, Starbucks and other spots. Neighbors told CBS Colorado that they often offered him food, water and rides when they could.

Michael Longfellow CBS

He was killed on March 14 when Colorado State Patrol investigators say he was walking along Highway 74 near Kerr Gulch Road sometime between 7:30 and 7:45 p.m. Troopers say that Longfellow was struck by a vehicle as he began to cross the road and died at the scene.

After the crash, community members say they searched for Longfellow, checking his home and regular stops. His body was later found on a median near Kerr Gulch Road. Friends confirmed his death later that night.

CSP says the driver failed to stop, and they have been searching for the suspect vehicle since. They issued a request to the community for information about the crash or the suspect vehicle.

Highway 74 near Kerr Gulch Road in Jefferson County CBS

On Monday, they said the investigation is making progress.

State Patrol Captain Scovel said, "We are still gathering all the information that will bring this case to a good conclusion and bring justice to the victim. We are passionate about solving these cases and certainly want justice for the community and this victim. "

Scovel said that hit-and-run cases often have more evidence in current times.

"There's always someone watching. Always a camera somewhere that may grab something important in terms of evidence."

In addition, careful collection of evidence at the scene can yield leads. Michael Longfellow was commonly seen walking along the highway with a reflective vest. CSP says a vest was found with Longfellow, but it's not yet clear whether he was wearing it.

"Certainly, there's always evidence left at a scene or at least on vehicles and things that we can gather to try put together what happened," Scovel added.

"We always gave him vests. Our delivery drivers who deliver our products," said Starbucks manager Amy Crowder. "They gave it to him every single time he needed a new one. And a lot of partners would give him rides home."

Starbucks is planning to place a plaque at the table where Longfellow spent many hours drinking water and coffee. A customer is offering to pay for a bench outside in his honor.

In the community, he was fondly recalled by people who quietly rooted for him. People who knew him are working on a memorial service.

"For someone to do something like that to him and then just leave him lying on the side of the road to die, it's just horrible," said Cathy Joseph, an Evergreen resident who placed flowers alongside a growing memorial near the spot where Longfellow was hit.

"People have been coming up and tending to the flowers, and I just think that's really beautiful, that spirit and that he's being remembered in the community that way," said Chelsea Watts, a neighbor of Longfellow.

The State Patrol continues to ask for tips and video from the public.

"Certainly, it helps the case. It helps us piece together what happened that evening. And provide a good case to the courts in regards to this incident," said Scovel.