Colorado State Patrol on Evergreen hit-and-run: "I think a case will be brought"

More than four months after a hit-and-run that left a beloved local man with a disability dead on an Evergreen highway, investigators indicated Monday they are moving closer to charges in the case.

A roadside memorial is displayed along Highway 74 in honor of Michael Longfellow in Evergreen. CBS

"Those things take time. They take time forensically. They take time investigation hour-wise. They take manpower time," said Colorado State Patrol Captain John Ray, who heads the Vehicular Crimes Unit.

Michael Longfellow was 67 years old when he was hit and killed March 14 just before darkness and snow fell. He remained covered with snow in a center median near Kerr Gulch Road until the snow melted the following day, revealing his body.

"I saw what appeared to be somebody. At first I thought it was a sleeping bag, but then I realized it was not," said local realtor Kay Bohan, who often gave Michael Longfellow rides. Bohan passed the scene as law enforcement arrived in the afternoon of March 15.

Longfellow would walk daily, often more than once, back and forth to shops near Evergreen Parkway and Interstate 70. He spent many hours inside the Starbucks where there is a tribute left at a table. There are plans for a bench in his memory outside. The trek would take him along busy Highway 74. He was a frequent sight to many who travelled the road. Longfellow had a disability, but it was unclear to many who knew him just what it was. It was described at one point as schizophrenia, but others thought there might also be a learning disability component. One neighbor who knew him well related the story of how Longfellow often relived bullying that tormented him from his years as a boy.

He lived in a home where he grew up not far off the highway near where he was hit and killed. But it was in a state of disrepair. Neighbors did not criticize the home and its condition, but chose to help Longfellow instead.

"The neighbors took care of him. The community took care of him. And everybody in their own way did something for Michael," Bohan said.

The house was often without power or water.

"His neighbors would bring him water and he would go to their homes. They would wash his clothes. He would shower there. They would feed him," said Bohan, paying tribute to their kindness. She would often pick up Michael Longfellow as she worried about him walking the road.

"I would stop and say, 'Get in the car Michael. Get in the car.' And, 'OK, Ms. Kay.'" Michael would get in and take the ride. Always being pleasant, thankful and modest.

There has been a lot of worrying about the case by Bohan and others who hope someone will be held responsible.

"You go through anger. You go through frustration. It's tough," Bohan said. She wanted to share a message with the hit-and-run driver.

"Every one of them hits me. I will tell you this. I take every one of them personally," Capt. Ray said of hit-and-run cases.

State Patrol has had a vehicle in its possession since soon after the hit-and-run, after saying it was looking for a 2010 era white sedan. The suspected car involved was found at the home of the vehicle's owner on the Eastern Plains.

Investigators are now sharing that they believe DNA on the vehicle will help their case. It is being tested. Not all tests are completed.

"So they've been submitted for quite some time. Usually, we tell anybody that inquires, somewhere between three and six months is what our time frame is for getting a match or a result," Ray said.

Detectives believe the car was headed northeast out of Evergreen when Longfellow was hit. Investigators believe the owner of the vehicle they think was involved was working in Evergreen, and investigators believe the driver was leaving work alone when Longfellow was struck.

"I believe that person turned back around and went back to their place of employment, which is where we got some really good surveillance and then went on their way," Ray explained. They believe the car was then driven out of Evergreen.

Video, Ray says, is part of the evidence, but not all. "Witnesses in conjunction with cell phone tower data, video surveillance and all the things that we do in investigatory methodology have been pieced together pretty solidly. There's a few forensic evidence pieces we're waiting on before that case gets filed," he said.

Cell phone tower data can help show where people were at the time of an incident. Ray indicated a warrant was obtained to seek that data. Judges typically have to approve the obtaining of such data and it has to be focused to a particular time frame. The State Patrol has a good idea of when Longfellow was struck because it's known when he left the Starbucks to walk home.

The person who may have been at the wheel obtained a lawyer, which Ray pointed out is their right.

"The potential suspect or the person of interest in this case was asked to provide a statement. That person declined under their right to do so," Ray said.

But Colorado State Patrol believes its getting closer to a conclusion on the case.

"I'm pretty confident in saying that the investigation with all the pieces that we have, once that forensic evidence comes back, I do see charges coming," Ray said.

Bohan hopes the driver will simply take responsibility.

"You took away a really special member of our community," Bohan said. "I just wish that you would have the decency to turn yourself in."