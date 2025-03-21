Mexican man accused of drug trafficking meth following traffic stop on I-70 in Colorado mountains

On March 19, Angel Guadalupe Leon Payan of Mexico was arrested on Interstate 70 for charges related to drug trafficking during a traffic stop by Eagle County Sheriff's Office.

Suspect Angel Guadalupe Leon Payan. Eagle County Sheriff's Office

According to the sheriff's office press release, an Eagle County deputy noticed Payan speeding in a white GMC pickup truck on I-70, while also drifting into the rumble strip on the interstate. The pickup was moving nearby the Eagle County deputy when it was clocked "flying past them" at 82 mile per hour.

The deputy, who is a member of the Gore Range Narcotic Interdiction Team Task Force, stopped the suspect vehicle for speeding, which led to a successful search for illegal narcotics.

Eagle County Sheriff's Office

After Payan was given a speeding warning, a K-9 unit dog was brought to the scene, and it discovered 43 pounds of methamphetamines hidden inside the pickup truck. Twenty-one bundles of narcotics were recovered and all tested presumptive positive for meth.

Payan was arrested and faces charges for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) -- a Class 4 Drug Felony, Special Offender (Meth) -- a Class 1 Drug Felony and Conspiracy -- a Class 1 Drug Felony.

This recent arrest falls within an ongoing drug trafficking pattern that law enforcement agencies in Colorado's mountains must combat. Recently, the chief of police in Idaho Springs told CBS News Colorado officers are consistently responding to I-70 drug trafficking in the community.

Anyone who might have information about the suspect or this crime can call Eagle County Sheriff's Office at 970-328-8500. Or if you would like to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip online to Eagle County Crime Stoppers at the P3Tips website.

Payan was being held by Eagle County on a $100,000 bond at the time of the release on March 21.