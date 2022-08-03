Student expresses relief about tuition freeze at Metropolitan State University of Denver

As a first-generation student, Darian Mastsunga had to navigate the ins and outs of going to college on her own, including the cost.

"I was working multiple jobs I didn't have time for school so I would work half the year to pay for the other half of the year to go to school," the Metropolitan State University of Denver student said.

Any change in tuition cost meant re-evaluating what the next semester would look like.

"The explosion of prices throughout Colorado, and really the world it seems like, it is taking a toll," Mastsunga said.

She's now reached her last year and is a mentor for others at MSU Denver, and she's hoping a tuition guarantee program will help others like herself.

"Already in our office there's a lot of people wanting to know more about the program -- wanting to know whether they are eligible," she said.

The university announced a tuition lock this week, where incoming students will keep the tuition rate they have now for the next four years. The lock also applies to up to 3 years for current students, depending on their year.

MSU Denver President Dr. Janine Davidson says the decision was made with rising costs in mind and knowing that students are having to choose between daily needs and a higher education.

"Students are telling us they are stressed out, that they are not quite sure if they can make it happen with all the other costs that they have in their lives," she said.

Davidson says they are seeing that in the numbers, as well. Like several universities across the country, they are seeing a steep decline in enrollment numbers.

"We just feel like if we could give students one thing they could count on for 4 years that it would really encourage them to come back or to stay in school and really achieve their dreams," Davidson said.

While Mastsunaga will not get the full benefit of a 4 year tuition lock, she says stability going into graduation is a welcome change.

"It's relieving because if it were to jump up too much I don't know if I would be able to finish," she said.

You can learn more about the program and how it works: msudenver.edu/bursar/tuition-and-fees/tuition-lock-guarantee/.