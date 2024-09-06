Memorial for Colorado teen hit-and-run victim vandalized multiple times in Commerce City

A stretch of road in Commerce City has become a symbol of loss for Crisie Langill's family.



"She should be remembered, she was a part of this community," said Langill. "Everyone loved her, and she deserves to be remembered."

In the year-and-a-half since her daughter, 16-year-old Karalynn Kincaid, was struck and killed crossing the crosswalk outside Monaco Elementary School, Langill has found comfort in the memories placed at a memorial site created by families, friends and even strangers in the Colorado community who have walked by the scene of the accident.



Karalynn Kincaid Crisie Langill

"The memorial started the night she passed away," said Langill. "It was just a wonderful experience to see her loved."

Back in May, Langill says that same memorial was set on fire.

"It broke my heart. How could someone be so heartless to take that memory from her. She didn't do nothing wrong," said Langill. "She was just being remembered."

Determined to keep her memory alive, the family built a new memorial display.

"My husband built it. He used an old first aid cabinet, the old-fashioned ones, and he cut the front of the door out. He put plexiglass in it, painted it, he did the shelves in it and everything," said Langill.

CBS

Everything from past birthday gifts and toys that reminded her of her daughter were included inside the memorial, and even a small toy egg that was on her the day she died.

"And then someone comes along and breaks it," she said.

Two weeks ago, her daughter's memorial was vandalized again. Langill says a girl that her daughter used to babysit saw it on her way to school.

"I just think it's someone who wasn't raised right and they're just disrespectful," she said.

While Langill hopes someone will take accountability for the damage, this will not stop her family and community from continuing to honor her.

"My husband is determined to keep her memory going," she said. "So, he's reinforcing the box to make sure this can't happen again."

The family hopes to have a new memorial up on display by this weekend.