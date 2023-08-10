Commerce City speed tables completed ahead of school year, honor teen killed crossing the street

Crisie Langill says it still has not gotten any easier coming back to the crosswalk next to Monaco Elementary.

"My world ended here," said Langill. "The other day, I got her stuff back, and it kind of solidified that she was really gone."

It is the same spot where her daughter, 16-year-old Karalynn Kincaid was struck and killed on April 11 while crossing the street.

"The last text I got from her was at 7:29 and she was killed at 7:30," said Langill.

Nearly four months since, an outcry for change on Commerce City's roadways turned into results.

57-speed tables have now been installed across 17 different school locations in Commerce City and Adams County.

"It was all hands on deck. Normally this project would take six to eight months. We got it done in less than 3 months," said Shawn Poe, Interim Director of Public Works for Commerce City.

Poe says city council appropriated $400,000 for the project.

"What we're going to be doing in the next several weeks is just assessing these to make sure that they're doing what they need to be doing and if there's any changes that need to be made, we can make those later this school year," said Poe.

Their purpose is to slow drivers, and Poe tells CBS News Colorado residents are now pushing for more to be built.

"The city has taken a proactive approach to look at other areas where there is other pedestrian activity such as parks," he said.

"My next step is to get more put on the street right here," said Langill pointing to other areas off of Monaco Elementary.

Still, Langill can't help thinking if her daughter's life might have been saved if these existed prior.

I think it would've," she said.

While she wishes it was not as a result of her daughter's death, she knows Kara would be grateful to see the changes and the positive impact it could have on other students.

"But like I tell everyone, don't trust because you're in a cross walk that people are going to stop. Make sure the car stops before you cross, for drivers, pay attention," said Langill.

Langill says her family is still awaiting justice in Kara's death. A preliminary hearing is set for September 6 for Brandon Monroe, the driver who is accused of hitting her.