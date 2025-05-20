Rain on our parade: Memorial Day Weekend forecast turns wet across Colorado

Windy Tuesday in Denver, mild and dry to end the week

Memorial Day Weekend is looking iffy across Colorado.

Of course, we always need the moisture, but the timing is not ideal. The forecast is sunny and dry with temperatures in the 80s leading up to the holiday weekend.

In classic Colorado fashion, Mother Nature is waiting for the holiday weekend to bring three days with considerable rain chances.

Thats right, Saturday

Sunday

and Monday

Will all feature at least the chance for showers and thunderstorms across much of Colorado. This forecast is still a few days out, so stay tuned for specifics over the next few days.