Meet Georgia O'Keeffe, The Photographer

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

We know Georgia O'Keeffe as a painter. 

"O'Keeffe is one of the best known and I might say iconic artists of the American southwest," says Eric Paddock, Curator of Photography at the Denver Art Museum. 

Georgia O'Keeffe. CBS

Now, the Denver Art Museum wants to introduce you to Georgia O'Keeffe, the photographer. Through November, the museum is displaying newly identified photographs by O'Keeffe. The photographs were discovered after her death. 

The first section of the gallery, called "A Life in Photography," shows off photos and labels that address the idea that O'Keeffe was no stranger to photography. 

"This is kind of fun, these are handwritten notes or cheat sheets that O'Keeffe made. The first one, that little square one, explains how to load and unload the camera," Paddock explained as he points out another section of the exhibit. 

Georgia O'Keeffe's camera. CBS

The exhibition was organized by the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston with the collaboration of the Georgia O'Keeffe Museum, Santa Fe.

The exhibition is included in general admission at the Denver Art Museum. 

First published on July 18, 2022 / 5:02 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

