Mean Girls the musical brings comedic movie to life at Denver Center for the Performing Arts

Mean Girls the musical brings comedic movie to life at Denver Center for the Performing Arts

Mean Girls the musical brings comedic movie to life at Denver Center for the Performing Arts

One of the most popular comedies from the early 2000s is coming to life on stage at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts this week. "Mean Girls," the musical, begins a one-week stay at the Buell Theatre starting Feb. 25.

Mean Girls the musical DCPA

"It is so timeless," said Katie Yoemans, an actress in the production.

Yoemans and Kabir Ghandi both joined the cast of Mean Girls at the end of 2024. Both will be among the many talented singers and dancers who will be taking the stage at the Buell Theatre.

"It is kind of a cult classic for sure with the iconic movie. This musical adaptation is so fun," Ghandi told CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas. "It is all of your favorite characters and crazy moments, with a little music added in there."

Both Yoemans and Ghandi said they were thrilled to bring the production to the DCPA, noting it is a fun show for anyone who has ever attended high school, no matter their age today.

Mean Girls the musical is at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts this week. DCPA

"It is just so gosh-darn relatable. No matter where you are in life, if you are in high school you will definitely relate to what is going on," Ghandi said. "But, all of us have been to high school and know trials and tribulations."

"Audiences should expect a really fun night. A lot of laughing, a lot of jokes. It is silly and lighthearted. But, there are messages about friendship, empowerment, and being a good friend," Yoemans said.

Tickets to Mean Girls at the Denver Center at the DCPA are available online.

CBS Colorado is a proud partner of the DCPA.