Matthew Buchanan Returned To Douglas County To Face Charges In Mother's Murder And Castle Rock Fire

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) - Matthew Buchanan, the suspect in a suspicious death and house fire last month, has been returned to Colorado after he was arrested in Monroe County, Florida, earlier this month.

Buchanan, 32, was extradited to Colorado from Florida and arrived at the Douglas County Detention Facility Thursday night. He faces several charges including first-degree murder, first-degree arson, tampering with a deceased body, criminal mischief, tampering with physical evidence and cruelty to animals.

Castle Rock police issued an arrest warrant for Buchanan shortly after last month's fire. He is the sole suspect in the death of his mother, Elizabeth Bjorlow.

Police and firefighters were called to the home near the Dove Valley Place and Paint Pony Circle just after 2:30 p.m. April 26.

The fire was contained less than 20 minutes later. One person was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and Bjorlow, 59, was found dead inside the home.

Records show that Bjorlow had previously filed for a restraining order against her son.