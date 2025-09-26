Suspect fitting description of masked man in custody after search in Colorado mountain community, deputies say

A suspect who fit the description of a masked man with a gun, who prompted a lockdown in a Colorado mountain community, was taken into custody on Friday morning. The man was seen walking around downtown Idaho Springs before CBS Colorado news crews called the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office.

That man was taken into custody after investigators said he fit the description of the masked man seen on video security cameras in the area. That behavior prompted a shelter-in-place for that community on Thursday night.

The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office released video showing the suspect trespassing on private property. He can be seen in the video armed with a gun and wearing tactical colors. Deputies say on Monday, he trespassed on two properties on Peaceful Valley Lane and stole more than $2,000 in items and caused another $2,000 in damage. Then on Thursday, he allegedly trespassed again on another property on Ute Creek Road.

The sheriff's office says the person they believed to be the suspect was spotted by deputies on Thursday night on Highway 103. After a short chase, he crashed his vehicle and ran off.

The shelter-in-place was lifted about 1:30 a.m. Friday and Highway 103 reopened. The search for the masked man with a gun continued and the man matching that description was detained by deputies on Friday morning.