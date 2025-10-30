Forward Martin Necas, Colorado Avalanche agree to 8-year extension through the 2033-34 season

Forward Martin Necas is here to stay in the Mile High City, as the Colorado Avalanche announced he and the team agreed to an eight-year contract extension Thursday. This extends Necas through the 2033-34 season.

Martin Necas of the Colorado Avalanche looks on during the third period of the game against the New Jersey Devils at Ball Arena on October 28, 2025 in Denver. Ashley Potts/NHLI via Getty Images

The 26-year-old forward immediately showed his elite talent as a skater in the National Hockey League when he was first acquired this past season in the blockbuster deal that dealt Mikko Rantanen to the Carolina Hurricanes. It's also important to note this was the trade that allowed the Avalanche to also acquire forward Jack Drury -- nephew of Colorado legend Chris Drury -- who has provided stability as a centerman in the bottom six forward group.

Necas didn't take long to prove to Avs faithful that he was worth the hype, despite having to say farewell to a longtime fan favorite in Rantanen. Necas logged 28 points in 30 regular season games in his short 2024-25 campaign with the Avs.

Embarking on his first full season with the Avalanche, Necas is already tied with other top-20 players in the league for 13 points through 11 games as of publication. Those players included stars such as Leon Draisaitl, Mark Stone and Cole Caufield.

Necas has made quick work with his time on the top line with Nathan MacKinnon and the top power play. He has shown that he can keep up with the fastest players in the league, coupled with his elite hockey IQ to make plays and be in position for the receiving end of them as well.

Necas had career highs in points last season with his split time between Carolina and Colorado. He is now logging a career high in time on ice, averaging more than 21 minutes per game. So the stats point to another year that Necas will be able to prove his dominance in the highest level of professional hockey.