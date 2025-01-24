Colorado Avalanche trade Mikko Rantanen, star forward will play for Carolina Hurricanes

The Colorado Avalanche have traded 28-year-old star forward Mikko Rantanen. The team confirmed the move late Friday night.

Mikko Rantanen of the Colorado Avalanche looks on prior to the game against the Winnipeg Jets at Ball Arena on January 22, 2025 in Denver. Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

The trade involves three teams and Rantanen will wind up on the Carolina Hurricanes. The Avalanche will receive Hurricanes forwards Martin Necas and Jack Drury. Alos part of the three-team deal, forward Nils Juntorp is heading to Colorado from the Chicago Blackhawks.

The move is a surprise in the NHL world. Rantanen has been one of the highest scoring players in the league in recent seasons. This year he is no. 6 in points -- as of Friday's trade.

Rantanen and the Avalanche had been trying to negotiate a new contract. He leaves the franchise after nine seasons, including 2022's Stanley Cup championship season. He will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.