Marijuana trafficking operation dismantled by Northern Colorado Drug Task Force

A marijuana trafficking operation has been dismantled by the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force after a 1-year investigation. That operation has been suspected of illegal nationwide distribution.

Task force investigators partnered with local law enforcement to serve search warrants in five Fort Collins locations earlier this month. They recovered approximately 1,000 live marijuana plants, 200 pounds of processed marijuana products and byproducts, tens of thousands of dollars in U.S. currency and precious metals along with firearms.

The task force also located evidence of tax evasion with the marijuana operation.

According to Colorado law, personal marijuana cultivation is limited to six plants per resident over the age of 21. State law only allows licensed businesses to sell marijuana and prohibits the sale of homegrown products or byproducts.