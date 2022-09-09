Watch CBS News
Local News

Marcos Gutierrez sentenced to 25 years for murdering his girlfriend Airica Beaty

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Marcos Gutierrez sentenced to 25 years in prison for murdering Airica Beaty
Marcos Gutierrez sentenced to 25 years in prison for murdering Airica Beaty 00:35

A man who stabbed his girlfriend to death two years ago has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. Marcos Gutierrez, 24, says he was hallucinating on LSD when he murdered Airica Beaty, 21, in front of witnesses.

gutierrez-marcos-17th-judicial-district-attorneys-office-copy.jpg
Marcos Gutierrez 17th Judicial DA

It happened inside an apartment in north Aurora in 2020. Witnesses say that after Gutierrez used the drug, he began searching for weapons in the apartment.

According to prosecutors, when Beaty came out of the bathroom Gutierrez came up behind her and slit her throat.

Gutierrez pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the case earlier this year.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on September 8, 2022 / 7:44 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.