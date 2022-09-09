Marcos Gutierrez sentenced to 25 years for murdering his girlfriend Airica Beaty

A man who stabbed his girlfriend to death two years ago has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. Marcos Gutierrez, 24, says he was hallucinating on LSD when he murdered Airica Beaty, 21, in front of witnesses.

Marcos Gutierrez 17th Judicial DA

It happened inside an apartment in north Aurora in 2020. Witnesses say that after Gutierrez used the drug, he began searching for weapons in the apartment.

According to prosecutors, when Beaty came out of the bathroom Gutierrez came up behind her and slit her throat.

Gutierrez pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the case earlier this year.