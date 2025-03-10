First Colorado female sportscaster honored by Sportswomen of Colorado

Marcia Neville was the first female to ever cover sports on Denver TV, making history on CBS Colorado. On Sunday, she was honored by Sportswomen of Colorado for her work that paved the way for women in the industry.

Marcia Neville CBS

The annual Sportswomen of Colorado awards ceremony was packed with women and girls who broke barriers and overcame challenges to achieve incredible success in sports. Included was one woman who did all that and more for decades.

"I was the first female television sportscaster ever hired in the state, and I think that confused some people," said Neville.

CBS

Throughout her career, Neville hosted "Colorado Sportswomen," a show that aired on CBS Colorado's airwaves.

"It was a quarterly show dedicated to girls and women in sports. Nobody was doing anything like Marcia was doing for women in TV," said Sportswomen of Colorado emcee Susie Wargin.

Now, decades later, she walked around the exhibit outside the auditorium showcasing precious honorees, and was eager to talk about the remarkable athletes she once featured, with the same passion and gusto.

Neville was awarded the Dorothy Mauk Pioneer Award, named after the first female sportswriter for a major daily U.S. newspaper.

"To receive an award named for someone who had such a huge impact really, really is such an honor," said Neville. "This award will give me the opportunity to reflect on how much girls and women's sports has come."