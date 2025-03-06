Sportswomen of Colorado to honor pioneering sports reporter Marcia Neville

Marcia Neville will be honored by Sportswomen of Colorado

Marcia Neville will be honored by Sportswomen of Colorado

Marcia Neville will be honored by Sportswomen of Colorado

She's been a decades-long champion for women in sports.

And she made history right here at CBS News Colorado.

Marcia Neville -- the first woman to cover sports on Denver TV -- will be honored this year by Sportswomen of Colorado.

"I don't think there's any better spokesperson for Sportswomen of Colorado than Marcia," said Coach Tanya Haave, who leads Roadrunners women's basketball at Metropolitan State University of Denver. "She's been involved with the organization since its inception."

Marcia Neville, as host of Colorado Sportswomen show in 2005. CBS

In fact, Marcia Neville has championed Sportswomen of Colorado since 1986, nearly 40 of its 51 years.

Herself a Sportswomen of Colorado Sportswoman of the Year, Tanya says the organization is unique in the country, celebrating female athletes, creating community.

"It inspires young women, which in itself is just, this is huge. You just can't put a put a value on that. I think it's just invaluable," said Tanya. "We women, we have to stay together, stick together, and promote each other, and nobody does a better job of that than Marcia Neville."

We know her for swooping in from the skies via helicopter to elevate the stories of high school athletes. Marcia is in the Colorado High School Activities Association Hall of Fame.

Marcia Neville, covering prep sports circa 2000. CBS

And for more than a decade, she hosted Colorado Sportswomen - right here, the show devoted exclusively to girls and women in sports.

"The comebacks, the trailblazers, the pioneers, the women who've done this for years, the young girls who are achieving above and beyond, setting new records," said Marcia. "They're stories that continue to be important, and they need to be told."

Never an athlete herself, Marcia says her passion for sports started at home, her mom Barbara Neville loved the NFL.

"This woman, God rest her soul, could spot a hold faster than anyone I ever knew," said Marcia.

She will receive the Dorothy Mauk Pioneer Award, named in honor of the Denver Post reporter who was the first ever female sportswriter for a major daily US newspaper.

MSU Denver Roadrunners Coach Tanya Haave with women's basketball team. CBS

"To receive an award named for someone who has such a huge impact. Really, really, is such an honor," said Marcia.

On courts across the state there are rich stories of grit and determination. Girls and women in sports have come far, and we have Marcia Neville to thank for having us all take notice.

"The ability to be strong, confident, competitive women, and be encouraged to do that," said Marcia. "It's just grown incrementally over the years, and it's such a powerful thing to see when you've watched it kind of along the way."

CBS Colorado sports anchor Romi Bean will emcee the Sportswomen of Colorado awards celebration this Sunday.

Learn more about the organization here: https://sportswomenofcolorado.org/