Man, woman found dead inside burning home north of Denver

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

A man and a woman were found dead inside a burning home in Thornton late Wednesday night. Thornton police said said officers and firefighters rushed to reports of a structure fire in the 16300 block of Columbine Street just before 11:15 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a 58-year-old woman and 55-year-old man deceased inside the home with apparent gunshot wounds. 

Fire investigators have determined the fire was intentionally set however, the exact cause and circumstances remain under investigation. 

The fire was contained to one home and crews gave it the "all clear" just one minute before midnight. 

Investigators believe that no one else was inside the home at the time of the fire or apparent shooting. They also said there is no ongoing threat to the community. 

Those found inside the home have not been identified. 

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Thornton Police Department at 720-977-5069.    

