Deaths of two people in burning Colorado home now being investigated by Thornton police as double homicide

The deaths of two people at a Colorado home that was on fire this week are now being investigated as a double homicide. That's according to Thornton police, who said on Friday that detectives are still working to process the crime scene on Columbine Street.

The house is located near the intersection of East 163rd Avenue and York Street, which is in the far northern part of Thornton on the northern edge of the Denver metro area.

First responders came to the house late Wednesday night when calls came in about a fire there. Two bodies were found with gunshot wounds inside, and police said they believe the fire was set intentionally.

"Detectives are still working to process the crime scene and follow-up on leads in an effort to gather suspect information," Thornton police wrote in a news release on Friday.

The deceased were identified as a 58-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man, but their names haven't been released.

Anyone who has information they think might help the Thornton Police Department with their investigation is asked to call 720-977-5069.