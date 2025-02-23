Man seriously injured in crash, responding patrol vehicle struck in Northern Colorado

A man was critically injured Saturday night when his truck crashed into a tree in Fort Collins. When police responded to help, a different car reportedly struck the patrol vehicle.

Fort Collins police were called to the scene near the intersection of South Shields Street and West Laurel Street around 11:51 p.m., where they found a 1997 Chevrolet pickup truck had collided with a tree. Officials said the truck was heavily damaged and the driver suffered life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said the man was driving south on Shields Street when he hit a tree and the curb. They said the man then lost control and crashed into another tree on the southwest corner of the intersection.

The department said they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

While officers investigated the scene, another car struck a stationary patrol vehicle. The police department said the vehicle was positioned to block the lanes needed to protect the scene and its emergency lights were on. Police suspected the driver of a DUI and placed him under arrest.

No injuries were reported from the second crash.

Officers closed South Shields Street between Birch Street and West Plum Street for around four and a half hours while they worked the scene. The department asked that anyone with information who has not yet spoken with police contact Officer Philip Morris at (970) 221-6842.

"Impaired driving of any kind poses a dangerous threat to everyone on our roadways. It is all driver's responsibilities to make sure they are safe and sober when operating a vehicle," said Lieutenant Kevin Cronin who oversees the Fort Collins Police CRASH Team.