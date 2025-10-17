Man sentenced to 35 years in prison for stabbing Northern Colorado police officer

A man was sentenced to more than three decades in the Colorado Department of Corrections after he was convicted of stabbing a Greeley police officer and assaulting another officer in 2023. Joshua Minteer was sentenced to 35 years in prison on Wednesday.

In September, a jury convicted Minteer, 35, of attempted second-degree murder of a peace officer, second-degree assault of a peace officer, third-degree assault, harassment and resisting arrest.

Joshua Minteer 19th Judicial District Attorney's Office

According to prosecutors, Minteer was assaulting staff and others outside the Cold Weather Shelter in Greeley on Jan. 10, 2023. He also threatened to kill responding peace officers. When officers arrived, they chased Minteer for a short time. During that encounter, he attacked one of the officers with a metal file, striking him in the chest. Officers claim his ballistic vest prevented serious injury.

Minteer continued to fight officers and kicked another officer in the face before he was arrested, according to prosecutors.

"These two officers were simply doing their job that night," Deputy District Attorney Mikaela Fatzinger said. "This defendant's violent actions could have easily resulted in the death of a police officer. We are thankful for the courage and professionalism of these officers and for the jury's decision to hold this defendant accountable."