Colorado visitor from Israel rushes to help those injured in Boulder attack: "Huge ball of flames"

Bystander jumps in to help those injured in attack on Boulder's Pearl Street

A man visiting Colorado from Israel was there on Sunday as the attacks happened on Boulder's Pearl Street. Naor Bitton said he joined others who rushed to help those injured and tried to put out the flames.

Authorities say Mohamed Sabry Soliman allegedly was disguised as a gardener to get closer to a group holding its weekly demonstration for the release of hostages in Gaza. Soliman is accused of throwing Molotov cocktails at members of the group Run for Their Lives on Pearl Street Mall in downtown Boulder on Sunday afternoon.

Bitton says he tried to stay between the suspect and a crowd that wanted to go after the suspect. Bitton is from Israel but was vacationing in Boulder when he saw the demonstration march down Pearl Street.

"I wanted to walk around Pearl Street, because I heard it's beautiful," Bitton said. "They had American flags. They had Israeli flags, and... a sign of bringing the hostages back home. And I was really touched."

Just as soon as Bitton started talking with those in the group, the suspect allegedly began attacking the crowd.

"Suddenly, I feel this immense amount of heat on my left side. I looked to my left and I see this huge ball of flames," Bitton said.

Bitton said people were initially in shock as they worked to help others.

"Four to five people with flames on their bodies, burning their hands, burning their legs, and one specific woman," Bitton said, "She was being burned alive."

Quickly, Bitton said, witnesses jumped into action.

"A few people tried to throw on clothes at her, like the one person, I think, even jumped to try and put out the flames," he said.

That's also when Bitton says his military training kicked in as he began shouting for others to call 911. He began running to get water to try and put out flames, and then he says he got to the front of the crowd to try and stop the attacker until first responders arrived.

"I was probably one of the first ones to run and get water, but everyone was there and could help, did that. And I believe that any person in my position would have done, I hope, would have done what I did," he said.

Through it all, Bitton says he is grateful to be able to help anyone involved survive.

"I think that if I hadn't been there I would, I would feel more regret than being there," Bitton added, "I'm glad that I had the opportunity to help people."