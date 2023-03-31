Watch CBS News
Man faces homicide charges in domestic-related incident

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A man is facing second-degree murder charges following a domestic violence-related incident in Arapahoe County.

According to authorities, Arapahoe County deputies received a report of a disturbance report around 8 p.m. at 5280 S. Geneva Way on Thursday. 

Deputies arrived to the scene and located a deceased female victim in the driveway with a gunshot wound. 

Investigators say the suspect, who was later identified as David Samuel Lechner, 45, fled the scene, but crashed a short distance away. He was taken to hospital to be treated for superficial injuries and was book into custody following treatment. 

david-lechner-copy.jpg
Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

Through investigation, it was revealed that witnesses attempted to intervene after the incident took place and attempted to stop the suspect from fleeing but were unsuccessful.

Lechner is currently booked into the Arapahoe County Detention Facility on following charges:

  • First Degree Murder 
  • Menacing/Aggravated Assault with a gun
  • Domestic Violence

Arapahoe County deputies say he's currently being held without bond. 

