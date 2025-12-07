Family of Colorado man seriously injured in crash with school bus hopes for recovery, kindness Several people are still in the hospital Sunday evening after a crash between a Mesa Valley County school activity bus and an SUV in Lakewood on Saturday. The sister of the man driving the SUV says their family has questions about what happened and is hoping everyone involved heals quickly. Her brother was ejected from the vehicle, and she says that he, along with his girlfriend and her two children, were all taken to the ICU in critical condition. Although investigators have not released any information on how the crash unfolded, the family says rumors and vitriol have been directed at him online.