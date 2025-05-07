Watch CBS News
Local News

Man charged with first-degree murder after woman shot near Denver's Union Station dies of injuries

By
Austen Erblat
Digital Producer, CBS Colorado
Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.
Read Full Bio
Austen Erblat

/ CBS Colorado

A man accused of shooting a woman near Union Station in Denver has been charged with first-degree murder two days after the woman died of her injuries.

Jakiem Whitham, 19, was arrested on April 29, a day after police say he shot 19-year-old Ileana Hernandez. Hernandez died of her injuries on Monday, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office. That shooting took place near 16th Street and Chestnut Place.

jakiem-whitham-dpd.jpg
Jakiem Whitham Denver Police Department

Police previously said they identified Whitham through security camera footage and interviews with witnesses. Investigators say that Whitham and Hernandez knew each other.

Whitham was in court Wednesday morning and is due back in court on May 12. He's being held without bond and has been assigned a public defender, court records show.

Austen Erblat

Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.