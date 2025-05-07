Man charged with first-degree murder after woman shot near Denver's Union Station dies of injuries

A man accused of shooting a woman near Union Station in Denver has been charged with first-degree murder two days after the woman died of her injuries.

Jakiem Whitham, 19, was arrested on April 29, a day after police say he shot 19-year-old Ileana Hernandez. Hernandez died of her injuries on Monday, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office. That shooting took place near 16th Street and Chestnut Place.

Jakiem Whitham Denver Police Department

Police previously said they identified Whitham through security camera footage and interviews with witnesses. Investigators say that Whitham and Hernandez knew each other.

Whitham was in court Wednesday morning and is due back in court on May 12. He's being held without bond and has been assigned a public defender, court records show.