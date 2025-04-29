Watch CBS News
1 hospitalized after shooting near Union Station in downtown Denver

One person was rushed to the hospital after a shooting near Union Station in downtown Denver late Monday night. The shooting happened a little after 10 p.m. about a block away from the light rail stops at the transportation hub near the intersection of 16th and Chestnut. 

Union Station closed around 10:30 p.m. and RTD put an emergency closure checklist into place, which is standard protocol in an event like a shooting. 

Police gathered evidence and conducted an investigation until the scene was cleared just after 5 a.m. Tuesday. All RTD services resumed Tuesday morning.

Denver police told CBS Colorado the investigation is ongoing, including what led up to the shooting. 

