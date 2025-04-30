Watch CBS News
Denver police arrest suspect in shooting near Union Station

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Police in Denver have arrested a suspect in the shooting near Union Station on Monday night. Officers arrested Jakiem Whitham for the shooting of an adult female in the 1600 block of Chestnut Place.

jakiem-whitham-dpd.jpg
Jakiem Whitham Denver Police

Officers rushed to the scene just before 10 p.m. Monday on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found an adult female suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was rushed to the hospital and remained in critical condition as of Tuesday night. 

According to investigators, Whitham, 19, was involved in an altercation with a second victim that led to a fight over a handgun when a shot was fired. Police said with the help of video surveillance and witnesses, they identified Whitham as the suspect. The victim and suspect are known to each other. 

union-station-shooting-vo-transfer-frame-254.jpg
Denver police investigated a shooting near Union Station in downtown Denver late Monday night.  CBS

Whitham is scheduled to appear in Denver court on Wednesday. He remains in custody on charges of investigation of attempted first-degree murder, investigation of felony menacing, investigation of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, investigation of prohibited large capacity magazine and investigation of second-degree assault.

