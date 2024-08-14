Man arrested after strangling teen inside Colorado In-N-Out restaurant in Loveland

A man was taken into custody by officers from the Loveland Police Department after being accused of strangling a teen inside an In-N-Out restaurant in Loveland.

According to Loveland PD, on Aug. 4 around 1 a.m., officers were called to the restaurant at 1450 Fall River Drive.

When officers arrived to the scene, they encountered a 15-year-old male who told officers that he and two friends were inside the restaurant engaging in horseplay by splashing water on each other, which led to a woman being splashed.

Loveland Police Investigate Assault at Local Restaurant LOVELAND -On August 4, 2024, at 1:00 a.m., Loveland Police... Posted by Loveland Police Department on Wednesday, August 14, 2024

The teen told officers that when he went to the table to apologize to the woman, a male accompanying the woman suddenly "grabbed him, placed both hands around the front and back of his neck, pulled him down to the table and threw him backward onto the floor."

Loveland PD says the man and woman left the restaurant before officers came to the scene, which led to an investigation.

Officers then interviewed witnesses the following week and watched videos that showed different views of the incident.

Witnesses then came forward and identified the suspect, leading to a no bond arrest warrant being issued for 55-year-old Lucas N. Kalisher on Tuesday.

Loveland PD

"The Loveland Police Department is very appreciative of the assistance we received from the community during this investigation. This is a perfect illustration of our new Vision Statement: ONE Community, ONE Police Department, ONE Team," said Chief Tim Doran.

Kalisher turned himself in to authorities the same day the warrant was issued and was charged with second-degree assault strangulation and child abuse.