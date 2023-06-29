Madonna postpones tour that included stop in Denver
Madonna has postponed her "Celebration" tour because of a "serious bacterial infection." That tour included a stop in Denver at the Ball Arena on July 25.
The pop diva's manager posted the update on Instagram.
"Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care," Guy Oseary wrote Wednesday. "A full recovery is expected."
Details on the type of infection and how long her recovery is expected to take were not immediately available.
The tour was set to bring the 64-year-old to cities throughout North America, Europe and the U.K. with 84 performances over the course of about six months. The tour is billed as a retrospective of Madonna's four-decade career.
The tour was scheduled to begin July 15 with a performance in Vancouver, Canada.
for more features.