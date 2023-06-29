Watch CBS News
Local News

Madonna postpones tour that included stop in Denver

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Madonna postpones tour that included stop in Denver
Madonna postpones tour that included stop in Denver 00:53

Madonna has postponed her "Celebration" tour because of a "serious bacterial infection." That tour included a stop in Denver at the Ball Arena on July 25. 

2021 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Madonna speaks onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.  Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

The pop diva's manager posted the update on Instagram.

"Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care," Guy Oseary wrote Wednesday. "A full recovery is expected." 

Details on the type of infection and how long her recovery is expected to take were not immediately available. 

The tour was set to bring the 64-year-old to cities throughout North America, Europe and the U.K. with 84 performances over the course of about six months. The tour is billed as a retrospective of Madonna's four-decade career.  

The tour was scheduled to begin July 15 with a performance in Vancouver, Canada.  

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on June 29, 2023 / 9:45 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.