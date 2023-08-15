Madonna announces she'll perform her rescheduled show at Ball Arena in Denver next March

Madonna has announced a new concert date for Denver after a serious illness landed her in the ICU and forced her to postpone her Celebration Tour in North America.

Madonna performs onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center in September 2021 in Brooklyn. Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

The Material Girl will play Ball Arena on March 19. She was previously scheduled to perform July 25 at Ball Arena. Tickets for the originally scheduled concerts are being honored on the rescheduled dates.

The 64-year-old was hospitalized for several days just before the start of her tour.

"My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children," Madonna said in a statement in July while recovering from the bacterial infection. "My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone."

The tour is expected to be a retrospective of the iconic pop singer's four-decade career.